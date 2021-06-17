Reduce energy bills this summer with 4 simple steps

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. , a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than 100 years, teaches homeowners easy strategies for keeping their homes cool during the hottest parts of summer without negatively impacting their monthly energy bills.

With temperatures reaching the 90s, homeowners will rely on their A/C units to help combat the sweltering heat. The increased runtime can dramatically impact the energy bills of many homeowners if they're not adequately prepared.

"Being indoors will help shelter you from the high temperatures, but using your air conditioner constantly can hurt your wallet," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "With a little prep, though, homeowners can minimize the impact on their energy bills throughout the summer."

With summer just a few weeks away and temperatures already on the rise, Petri offers some tips to help save money.

Seal windows: Poorly sealed windows can allow cold air to leak outside of a home making it harder to cool down. By sealing cracks with caulk or weather stripping, homeowners are keeping the cold air inside and reducing the amount of energy needed to cool down the house.

Use ceiling fans: While using an air conditioning unit will help cool down areas in a home, a ceiling fan will help circulate the conditioned air. With the cool air circulating, it reduces the burden on your A/C unit by increasing its efficiency.

Replace air filters: Clean air filters allow air conditioning units to run smoothly. If filters are not replaced, dust and other particles will make it more difficult for the unit to cycle air.

Install a programmable thermostat: By using a programmable thermostat, homeowners can cut energy bills by adjusting temperatures while they are away from home. Some programmable thermostats can even adapt to homeowner preferences, increasing the efficiency of the unit.

"Summer should be an enjoyable time for New Yorkers," Petri said. "We hope homeowners will use these simple tips to keep a few extra dollars in their pockets to spend on their families instead of high utility bills."

