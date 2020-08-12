Reduced Operating Power Inductive Proximity Sensors for Increased Safety

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury United Electronics, Inc. announces the release of their MIROW BRAND Inductive Proximity Sensors. These 2-wire and 3-wire Inductive Proximity sensors have the industry's lowest operating current and voltage.

MIROW BRAND Inductive Proximity Sensors can operate with a supply voltage as low as +2.3V with a current draw of only 5uA.These are the lowest voltage, current, and power levels available on the market. This allows sensor operation below the energy and voltage level required to cause a spark or ignitions in most explosive environments. The MIROW BRAND sensors allow simultaneous use of both a low-voltage and a limited-energy system, which eases the construction of intrinsically safe circuits.

Intrinsic safety is fundamentally a low energy technique and consequently the voltage, current and power available is restricted. A circuit is described as intrinsically safe if the current and voltage are limited to such an extent that no spark or thermal effect can cause a potentially explosive atmosphere or cause liquids to ignite. The voltage is limited in order to keep the energy of the spark below the ignition energy of the surrounding gas. The thermal effect, i.e., excessively hot surfaces, is prevented by limiting the current.

The MIROW BRAND sensors are not certified or tested to meet any standards. The user is required to make all determinations as to its suitability for their application.

Mercury United Electronics, Inc. has manufactured quartz crystals and clock oscillators since 1973, headquartered in Taiwan, now offering the industry's lowest operating power inductive sensor for the consumer market where low voltages and currents are critical.

