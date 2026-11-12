Orbital Corporation LtdShs Aktie

Orbital Corporation LtdShs ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 880033 / ISIN: AU000000OEC2

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12.11.2026 12:51:02

Redwire Pivoted to Orbital Computing Right as Anthropic Said It Wants Gigawatts in Space. Is This $8 Stock the Cheapest Way to Play the Data Center Satellite Concept?

On Sept. 30, aerospace tech company  Redwire (NYSE:RDW) announced a partnership with Sophia Space to develop infrastructure for orbital data center satellites. Just months earlier, artificial intelligence (AI) lab Anthropic had disclosed its interest in working with Space Exploration Technologies to put multiple gigawatts of computing capacity into orbit.

For Redwire, the timing couldn't be much better. The stock, recently trading around $8 per share, offers investors exposure to a potentially enormous new market. But whether it's actually a good bargain will depend on how quickly orbital computing becomes commercially viable.

Under its agreement with Sophia Space, Redwire will explore developing scalable computing infrastructure using Sophia's modular TILE architecture. This technology combines computing hardware, solar power, and thermal management systems designed to operate in space. These are essential components of data center satellites, which would use freely available solar energy to power their computing systems.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Anthropic 126,00 -1,56% Anthropic
Orbital Corporation LtdShs 0,06 0,00% Orbital Corporation LtdShs
Redwire Corp Registered Shs 6,82 -6,19% Redwire Corp Registered Shs

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