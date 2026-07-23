Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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23.07.2026 12:05:00
Redwire Stock Is Down 42% Over the Last Year. Trading Under $10, Is Now the Time to Buy the Stock?
Space Exploration Technologies brought excitement to the space sector ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). But when the hype wore off, some space stocks fell back down to Earth.Since SpaceX began trading to the public on June 12, the stock price of space and defense tech company Redwire (NYSE: RDW) plummeted 43% from July 12 to July 20. It's still up more than 20% in 2026, but over the last year, shares have dropped over 42%.There's a bullish case that any significant pullbacks, like the one we've seen since June, could be a buying opportunity. Still, there are a few issues to factor in before making an investment decision.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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