Redwire Aktie
WKN DE: A3D013 / ISIN: US75776W1036
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20.06.2026 13:05:00
Redwire Stock Is Up 80% in 2026. Is It Too Late to Buy?
Shares of Redwire (NYSE: RDW) have surged 80% so far in 2026. The company is benefiting from increased interest in the space sector, especially amid SpaceX's much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) this month. Besides the excitement surrounding the space economy, the Pentagon's recent announcement of a $1.1 billion drone program has been another tailwind for Redwire's stock.With the stock surging this year, investors may be wondering: Is it too late to buy? Here's what they should know about Redwire and its long-term outlook.Redwire has historically produced hardware, including sensors, solar arrays, and on-orbit manufacturing, for customers in the space industry. During NASA's recent Artemis II mission, the company's advanced optical imaging and solar sensors were used on the Orion spacecraft. It has also developed the first commercial greenhouse for space, and its facility on the International Space Station supports orbital agricultural research.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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