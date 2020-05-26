Redwood Green Corp. Hires Ryan Smith As Chief Operating Officer Of Good Meds Division

DENVER, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Green Corp. ("Redwood Green") (OTC: RDGC) announced that, effective immediately, Ryan Smith will begin serving in the newly created Chief Operating Officer (COO) role for Good Meds, a Redwood Green operating division. Smith comes to Good Meds with deep experience in the retail and cannabis sectors, including with Dollar General, GAP Inc. and CURE Solutions .

"Ryan's industry knowledge and understanding of the cultivation side combined with his experience leading multi-state operations makes him the ideal person to help optimize Good Meds for the future," said Michael Saxon, CEO of Redwood Green Corp. "I have high expectations he and John Haugh will make a positive impact on the overall Good Meds brand and the bottom line in the coming months."

"I am thrilled to join the Redwood Green family of companies as the COO of Good Meds," said Smith. "As I've learned more about Good Meds, I am impressed with the quality and care with which operations are managed. I look forward to evaluating opportunities in all aspects of company, including cultivation, manufacturing and dispensing, that will lead to increased profitability."

About Redwood Green Corp.

Redwood Green seeks to become the leading cannabinoid CPG company with national scale. Our mission is to provide consumers with high-quality, safe and effective cannabinoid products, initially focused on consumer needs in athletic recovery, women's wellness and personal care. The Redwood Green family of companies started with the acquisition of Good Meds in 2019. Redwood Green maintains the highest of governance standards and is publicly traded on the OTC market under the trading symbol RDGC. For additional information visit redwoodgreencorp.com

This press release is not an offer of securities, or a solicitation for purchase, subscription or sale of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so.

Investor inquiries:

investors@redwoodgreencorp.com

Media:

l.griles@redwoodgreencorp.com

Forward-looking Statements

This message may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risk factors identified in the Company's SEC filings, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes in the regulatory environment affecting the sale and use of cannabis or hemp products, demand for the Company's products, internal funding and the financial condition of the Company, product roll-out, competition, our dependence upon our commercial partners, and other commercial matters involving the Company, its products and the markets in which the Company operates as well as general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Marijuana, as defined in the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, remains a Schedule I drug under the respective act, making it illegal under federal law in the U.S. to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the U.S. may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Please carefully review the Company's SEC filings with respect to related risk factors.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redwood-green-corp-hires-ryan-smith-as-chief-operating-officer-of-good-meds-division-301065574.html

SOURCE Redwood Green Corp.