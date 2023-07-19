|
19.07.2023 15:05:00
Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc., Announces Partnership Agreement with Silk Road Ent., Inc., for Retail Distribution of TBX FREE and TBX VAPE FREE
NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (RSCI. OTC. PK) announces a partnership with Silk Road Ent., Inc. (SKRJ, OTC, PK) for retail distribution of TBX FREE and TBX VAPE FREE, its smoking cessation products. Redwood will bring these nicotine-free solutions to the market to combat addiction to smoking and vaping. The partnership aims to leverage Silk Road's distribution network to reach pharmacies, grocery stores, and convenience stores in the US market. The finalized study for product efficacy and safety is expected to conclude by the end of 2023 before retail distribution begins.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Public Relations
Info@redwoodsci.co
646-503-7884
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redwood-scientific-technologies-inc-announces-partnership-agreement-with-silk-road-ent-inc-for-retail-distribution-of-tbx-free-and-tbx-vape-free-301880917.html
SOURCE Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc Registered Shs
|0,38
|15,15%
|Silk Road Entertainment Inc New
|0,10
|1,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.