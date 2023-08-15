15.08.2023 12:00:00

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (RSCI. OTC. PK) Issues Correction Regarding Agreement with Silk Road Ent., Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. wishes to correct a previous press release issued on July 19th. Contrary to the previous statement, the arrangement between Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. and Silk Road Ent., Inc. was not a partnership agreement. Rather, it was accurately termed a "Marketing Consulting Agreement."

(PRNewsfoto/Redwood Scientific Technologies)

Effective immediately, Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. has formally notified Silk Road Ent., Inc. of the cancellation of the aforementioned "agreement." Furthermore, Silk Road Ent., Inc. has been informed that they are and have been prohibited from engaging in any marketing, promotion, or sale of Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc.'s products that are currently in the premarket development stage.

Jason Cardiff, CEO of Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc., commented on the cancellation, stating, "Redwood maintains its unwavering confidence in its ability to adhere to all regulatory requirements set forth by relevant agencies in the process of bringing our products to market. This includes ensuring the establishment of the most advantageous partnerships for the benefit of our valued shareholders."

For further information, please contact:
Email: Info@redwoodsci.co
Phone: 646-503-7884

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redwood-scientific-technologies-inc-rsci-otc-pk-issues-correction-regarding-agreement-with-silk-road-ent-inc-301900750.html

SOURCE Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc Registered Shs 0,22 -6,17% Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: Wall Street schwächelt zum Handelsschluss -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt moderat im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte leichte Gewinne. Die US-Märkte präsentierten sich im Minus. An den asiatischen Börsen dominierten zur Wochenmitte die Bären.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen