|
17.03.2020 03:28:00
Reed Huabo Exhibitions Provides Analysis on China's Gifts Industry Market
SHENZHEN, China, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help more the clients to know about now and the future, focusing on big data's digging and exploring, Reed Huabo—China (Shenzhen) International Gift Fairs Organizer now gives a thorough analysis about the Gifts Industry Market.
Looking forward to predicting the future as well as the consumption trend, mobile electronics related products and products that improve the quality of private life will be set off a new consumption trend. Only by focusing on consumers, continuous consumption upgrading and seizing New Retail opportunities can suppliers stand on a firm footing.
At the end, China (Shenzhen) International Gifts, Handicrafts, Watches & Houseware Fair will be postponed to May 25th to 28th, 2020 in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.
Visitors may also pay attention to our official website (http://en.reedhuabo.com/) for more information.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerCorona-Krise belastet: ATX bricht zum Wochenstart ein -- DAX schließt unter 9.000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow geht mit deutlichem Abschlag aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt befand sich am Montag erneut im Sinkflug. Der deutsche Leitindex knickte ein, reduzierte die Verluste im Verlauf aber etwas. An der Wall Street lösten sich die Indizes von ihren Tiefs, schlossen aber trotzdem deutlich schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten ebenfalls deutliche Abgaben.