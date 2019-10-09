+++ OSKAR - Der einfache ETF-Sparplan für Sie und Ihre Familie - Jetzt informieren! +++ -w-
09.10.2019 23:35:00

Reedy Industries Acquires Rolling Meadows' First Point

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial HVAC and mechanical services, has purchased the assets of First Point Mechanical Services in Rolling Meadows, IL. First Point will be an additional platform company to Reedy's existing Chicago business.

First Point Mechanical Services is known throughout Chicagoland for their high-quality service, maintenance, installation, repair, and replacement of HVAC and mechanical equipment.

"First Point is going to be a strong platform company for us," says Jack Deichl, President of Reedy Industries. "They have a similar culture and focus as the rest of our companies in Chicago, and I am looking forward to integrating future acquisitions into Rich's organization."

First Point is Reedy Industries' fourth mechanical services platform company in Chicago in addition to General Mechanical in Roselle, RMC Mechanical in Wood Dale, and Southwest Town Mechanical in Frankfort. 

"The Reedy Industries companies are so similar to ours," says First Point CEO Rich Parlier, who will stay on to manage the business. "This is going to be a great fit for our team, and we're looking forward to continued growth as a part of Reedy."

First Point Mechanical Services is the fifth acquisition for Reedy Industries in 2019. Over the last three years, Reedy Industries has acquired twelve mechanical services companies, including Just Service Inc. in Milwaukee and AIRmasters in Springfield, IL.

"First Point is everything we're looking for in an acquisition," says Bill Reedy, Chair of the Board for Reedy Industries. "They're helping us add density, services, accounts, and scale. There's no loss of continuity because Rich and the management team will continue to lead First Point as a standalone platform. They can focus on their work and we can focus on supporting them."

Reedy Industries serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC and mechanical services and solutions. Reedy Industries is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic and acquisition-related means. Reedy Industries is a 90-year-old company and is headquartered in Glenview, IL, just outside Chicago.

