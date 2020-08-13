REELY Partners With PlayVS on Collegiate Summer Showdown

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REELY has reached an agreement with PlayVS to provide real-time video analysis, live highlights, and condensed matches for PlayVS Collegiate Summer Showdown Fortnite tournament. REELY will also sponsor the tournament providing premium access to the RocketReel.gg esports platform to the top three finishing collegiate Fortnite teams. This new content automation partnership gives PlayVS another great tool to provide players, schools, and fans with a highly engaging tournament experience. This is the latest in a string of new esports partnerships for REELY including recent agreements with the Houston Outlaws, GamerzArena, and Bad Moon Talent.

REELY leverages proprietary computer vision technology and artificial intelligence to identify, segment, and rate key events (highlights) in live streaming and stored video (VOD) content. The technology makes it possible for sports teams, content creators, and similar organizations to share their best moments with audiences as they happen while streamlining content package production and archiving workflows.

"Esports has been a huge opportunity for us," said Ian Stephens, CMO, and Co-Founder of REELY. "As traditional sports face cancellations and delays, we've capitalized on the big shift toward esports. Our technology is a perfect fit for streamers, teams, and tournaments looking to get the best highlights to their fans in an instant."

With accelerating demand from the eSports community, REELY is deploying an eSports-specific platform with specialized features targeted to content creators, professional teams, and gaming organizations under its new RocketReel.gg brand. "We can't wait to find out which teams will join the RocketReel community. It's going to be a great tournament."

The RocketReel platform is currently invite-only with a wider launch expected in the fall.

ABOUT PLAYVS

PlayVS is the leading amateur esports platform. It is the single community where players come together to compete, fans gather to spectate and coaches manage their programs. Through strategic partnerships with the NFHS and state associations, the PlayVS Varsity product allows students to compete for a state championship in Rocket League and League of Legends. Partnerships with top game publishers enable the PlayVS Rec product to power high school esports league play across the nation in other titles like Fortnite and SMITE. PlayVS College currently operates national league-based competition for Fortnite. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company has raised more than $96 million since its founding in January 2018.

ABOUT REELY

REELY's mission is to empower content owners to build stronger brands by enhancing fan engagement with clips, highlights, and condensed games. Core to the REELY ecosystem is a proprietary artificial intelligence-based platform that leverages computer vision and machine learning to automatically clip, tag, rank, and distribute short-form content in real-time. The platform supports both traditional sports and eSports for a growing list of global clients.

