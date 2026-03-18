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ICF Aktie

ICF für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ETXA / ISIN: US4492431048

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18.03.2026 16:46:59

REET Delivers a Higher Yield, But ICF Provides Greater Exposure to the U.S. REIT Market

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:REET) offers broader global exposure and a lower fee, while iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:ICF) focuses on a concentrated U.S. REIT lineup with higher volatility and lower yields.Both REET and ICF track real estate investment trusts, but their approaches differ: REET casts a wide net across global markets, while ICF focuses on a select group of large-cap U.S. REITs. This comparison unpacks their costs, risk profiles, and portfolio makeup to help investors decide which may better match their real estate allocation goals.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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