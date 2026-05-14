Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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14.05.2026 17:18:50
REET vs. GQRE: Which Global Real Estate ETF Is the Better Buy?
The FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEMKT:GQRE) carries a significantly higher expense ratio and historical drawdown than the iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:REET), though it may appeal to investors seeking a higher yield.Both funds provide exposure to global real estate markets, though they utilize different weighting strategies. While REET tracks a broad index of developed- and emerging-market REITs, GQRE applies a quality-focused methodology to its selection process. This comparison highlights how these different approaches impact costs, risk, and portfolio composition.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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