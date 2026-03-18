Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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18.03.2026 20:40:14
REET vs. RWX: Which Global Real Estate ETF Is the Better Buy?
The State Street SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: RWX) focuses on international real estate outside the U.S, while the iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEMKT: REET) offers global real estate exposure at a much lower cost and with broader diversification.Both RWX and REET target real estate equities, but their areas of focus are a bit different: RWX tracks international (ex-U.S.) property companies, whereas REET includes both U.S. and international real estate investment trusts and firms. This comparison looks at cost, performance, risk, and portfolio composition to help investors weigh which approach best aligns with their goals.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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