|
21.10.2024 18:23:39
Reeves’ income tax plan will hurt working people and increase inequality | Letters
Su Hardman on the news that the chancellor is expected to extend the freeze on income tax thresholds in the budget. Plus letters from Patrick Donovan, Prof Mike Stein and Michael Meadowcroft on Labour’s tax plansI was stunned to read that Rachel Reeves is even considering extending the freeze on personal tax allowances (Rachel Reeves expected to extend ‘stealth’ freeze on income tax thresholds, 18 October). These have already been frozen for the best part of a decade thanks to a Tory government, and high inflation in recent years has exacerbated the punishing effects of this, particularly on those with lower incomes.Only last year, Reeves, as shadow chancellor, attacked the Tories for “picking the pockets of working people” by freezing tax thresholds. It is a real kick in the teeth that a Labour government would even consider extending a measure that increases income inequality as much as this. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!