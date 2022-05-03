REFLECTION WINDOW + WALL INTRODUCES THE NEW TOMAHAWK™ 2 ANCHOR FOR ITS STATE-OF-THE-ART UWALL™ SYSTEM

Reflection Window + Wall Continues Lead in Innovation with a New Anchor that Eliminates Costly and Time-Consuming Post-Tension Cable and Rebar Coordination at Crowded Slab Edges

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflection Window + Wall (RWW) announces the Tomahawk™ 2 anchor, a revolutionary addition to its UWall™ system notched vertical universal wall system. This new groundbreaking anchor will further enhance the UWall™ system by eliminating interference with post-tension cables during construction. The Tomahawk™ 2, anchor differentiates itself from other notched vertical speed anchor systems sold today by providing a flexible stack joint location, allowing for freedom to move the stack above the slab to accommodate knee walls and interior partitions. The UWall™ system, is also economically superior to other products in today's marketplace as it reduces crew size and allows for expedited floor enclosure.

"The new patent pending Tomahawk™ 2 anchor is exclusive to the UWall™ system. Old hybrid-style notched vertical anchor systems currently in the market rely on clunky, machined steel tubes buried in concrete slabs that fill up with water and often interfere with the post tension cable and rebar required for structure. The Tomahawk™ 2 anchor, provides cost savings of both a unified speed anchor and a new trouble-free experience where the threat of post tension cable interference and coordination is all but a bad memory," according to Jason Eastwood, Global Director of Products, RWW.

Another critical advantage of the Tomahawk™ 2 anchor is its universal design. The design allows for maximum flexibility and unique infills. The UWall™ system has earned recognition as the industry's only vertical notched (hybrid-style) façade system to offer building occupants the safety of a lab tested, peer reviewed public Listing for preventing high rise fires spreading between floor slabs. Additionally, the UWall™ system exceeds current performance standards by 50% with the industry's only Listed 3-hour perimeter fire-blocking F-rating (ASTM 2307).

RWW's universal wall systems are developed by a team with more than 100 years of experience that has generated over $2 Billion USD of successfully produced and installed system applications. Its flexible design allows for dozens of bespoke slab-making configurations while allowing for aesthetic quality and expression sought by top architects, designers, general contractors and engineers.

Based in Chicago, Illinois for more than 20 years, Reflection Window and Wall LLC, is among the state's largest and most successful minority-owned businesses. RWW has a global manufacturing and engineering presence with offices across the United States and around the world. In addition to its global capabilities, RWW has domestic production capability to deliver on its mission to provide quality products on time with innovation, design flexibility and value for its clients.

