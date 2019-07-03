Reflex Photonics Corp. to Join Sensor Open System Architecture (SOSA) Consortium

KIRKLAND, Quebec, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reflex Photonics is proud to announce that its US-based subsidiary, Reflex Photonics Corp., has joined the Sensor Open System Architecture (SOSA™) consortium.

The SOSA consortium is a voluntary coalition of government, industry, and academic entities which aims at developing open technical standards for sensors. The consortium provides a vendor-neutral forum for members to work together to harmonize and create open standards to enable the development of agile, interoperable, and affordable military and commercial sensors.

Developing non-proprietary standards

The technical standards to be drafted are based on open functional architecture employing modular design using widely supported, non-proprietary standards for key sensor interfaces.

Reflex Photonics Corp. is eager to contribute to the development of SOSA sensor standards and to share its expertise with other members of the consortium mainly within the Hardware Working Group (HWG) and Electrical/Mechanical Working Group (EMWG).

Ken Agren, Reflex Photonics Corp's Field Application Engineer and US Operations Manager, comments:

"As a leading advanced developer of rugged high-speed optical transceiver modules, we welcome the opportunity to actively participate in the SOSA consortium towards the development of new standards which guarantee interoperability and vendor neutrality. This open development environment fits perfectly with our corporate philosophy. We think that everybody benefits from the development of open technology standards and certifications, and from the access to industry peers, suppliers, and exposure to best practices that the SOSA forum offers.

We are confident that we will be a productive member of SOSA as we have been in other forums like VITA and ARINC."

About Reflex Photonics

Founded in 2002, Reflex Photonics is an advanced developer of rugged high-speed optical transceiver modules and parallel embedded optics products for space, aerospace, defense, avionics, telecom, data centers and industrial applications.

The company addresses the growing market demand for high-speed interconnects in high performance embedded computers. Our products enable equipment developers to design smaller, lower cost, and lower powered systems resulting in higher fidelity and faster connectivity.

SOURCE Reflex Photonics