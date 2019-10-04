Reflux Gourmet launches MINT CHOCOLATE RESCUE

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now available on Amazon, Reflux Gourmet offers the benefits of protection and relief from the experience of reflux via its premier product, Mint Chocolate Rescue! Utilizing the power of alginate therapy, Reflux Gourmet provides an answer to the question posed by every reflux sufferer: What now?

As the only mint chocolate that is actually good for reflux, it is also one of the few therapies that is completely safe, and the only alginate reflux product that is made from 100% all-natural ingredients and free of harmful additives. Mint Chocolate Rescue is safe from the harmful carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine, also known as NDMA, which can cause cancer. For more information on the FDA statement, regarding NMDA, please click here.

Alginate therapy harnesses the natural therapeutic safeguarding ability of kelp. Alginate is an all-natural polymer harvested from brown seaweed (kelp). Alginates have been used safely in the food industry for over 100 years. Alginates have NO known side effects and are even safe for children and pregnant women.

Unlike other therapeutic options, Reflux Gourmet's Mint Chocolate Rescue actually stops reflux from happening. When taken orally, the alginate forms a protective coating in the throat, esophagus, and stomach. Once in the stomach, the alginate forms a gel "raft" that floats on top of the stomach contents and effectively blocks or "corks" the esophagus – physically preventing reflux from occurring, thus guarding the esophagus and throat above.

In clinical studies, alginate therapy alone has been proven highly effective in protecting against reflux, without any of the dangerous side effects of drugs.

While everyone refluxes, excessive reflux can lead to daily misery and untold discomfort. Common manifestations of reflux include heartburn, chest pain, difficulty swallowing, regurgitation, chronic cough, throat pain, excessive throat clearing, and hoarseness, just to name a few.

It was waking up to this every day that drove iconic Napa chef Ken Frank to seek help for himself. Together with internationally renowned reflux experts Dr. Ramon Franco and Dr. Peter Belafsky, they set out to create a safe alternative! These physicians, with a combined 40 years of treating reflux sufferers, made Reflux Gourmet's alginate therapy work. And Chef Ken, with decades of doing the suffering, made it taste good. Now Chef Ken wakes up every day not to pain, but to the answer: Reflux Gourmet's MINT CHOCOLATE RESCUE!

