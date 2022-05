Reform cycle to work scheme so it can be used by lower-paid, Sunak urged

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Business and cycling groups say bike-buying scheme is often out of reach to those who need it mostBusiness and cycling groups have urged the government to reform its cycle to work scheme so it can be used by lower-paid and self-employed workers, arguing they are often the people who need it the most.Introduced more than 20 years ago and since used by more than a million people, the scheme allows users to pay for a bicycle and accessories in instalments taken from their salary on a tax-free basis, thus saving them between 25% and 40%. Continue reading...