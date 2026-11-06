Reformation: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 5, 2026, Reformation (NYSE:REF) announced full-year net revenue growth is expected to exceed 20%. The retailer scales direct-to-consumer sales made directly to shoppers without third-party retailers while expanding profitability through agile manufacturing. Three things management said stand out.

Reformation responds to shifting fashion preferences within weeks rather than planning inventory months in advance. This speed allows the business to test styles in small batches and quickly scale top sellers.

Expanding physical locations across major markets drives online traffic while generating store-level profitability. Physical retail introduces new shoppers to the brand at lower customer acquisition costs.

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