Refusing me a mobility grant has lost me my independence

I need a complex driving solution, but don't qualify for a wheelchair accessible vehicleI am a 51-year-old double amputee and full-time electric wheelchair user. I feel I'm being robbed of my independence because my grant for a wheelchair-accessible vehicle has been turned down.I need a complex driving solution (CDS). This means an electronically assisted ramp and tailgate, a docking plate to secure my powerchair, and a driver's seat that spins so I can transfer to drive with hand controls.