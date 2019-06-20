Regal And ADOC Medical Groups Announce Contract With MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal and ADOC Medical Groups announce that it has entered into an in-network contract with MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center to provide comprehensive medical care to its members of all ages in Laguna Hills and surrounding communities. Saddleback Medical Center is a renowned hospital offering outstanding service and compassionate care to meet the individual needs of its patients. Regal and ADOC Medical Groups offer a vast healthcare network, serving members in over five counties in Southern California.

With Centers of Excellence in the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease, stroke, orthopedics and diabetes, Saddleback Medical Center is also a leader in geriatric care and women's health. Saddleback Medical Center has been named a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report and is consistently voted by Orange County Register readers as Best Orange County Hospital.

"We are excited and proud to be partnered with Saddleback Medical Center as we collaborate to achieve our common goal of improving the lives and health of those in our community," explained Jasmine Frank, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations at Regal Medical and ADOC Medical Groups. "Through Saddleback's quality services and programs, we are better aligned to support our physicians in caring for and coordinating our members' healthcare experience while providing access to an exceptional hospital that will cater to their personal healthcare needs, right in their own neighborhood."

About Regal and ADOC Medical Groups

Regal and ADOC Medical Groups are affiliates of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), which serves as a trusted healthcare network for over 40 years to nearly 600,000 Southern California members. As the largest doctor-owned medical group in Southern California, HPN and its affiliates are dedicated to quality, affordable and patient-centric healthcare through its robust programs and services offered to its members. For more information, please visit www.regalmed.com or www.adoc.us or you may also contact us at: (844) 216-3518.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is a community-based multi-specialty hospital dedicated to the pursuit of best practice medicine. Their physicians and staff study and apply innovative and most effective methods of treatment and implement this learning to all of their locations, resulting in a superior choice in healthcare. For more information, visit www.memorialcare.org/saddleback-medical-center

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-and-adoc-medical-groups-announce-contract-with-memorialcare-saddleback-medical-center-300871735.html

SOURCE Regal Medical Group