Regal Chemical Company Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Regal Chemical Company ("Regal”). Regal is a wholesale distributor of professional agronomics products serving the golf, commercial and residential land care, sports field, and nursery markets with one location in Alpharetta, Georgia.

"Regal is a great fit with SiteOne as it expands our portfolio of agronomics solutions and service capabilities throughout the Southeast,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "The company has been providing high quality products and solutions to professionals for more than 50 years. We’re excited to have Regal join our team and strengthen our capabilities in this important product line.”

"The Regal team takes great pride in being an innovative market leader for agronomics solutions, and we believe we’ll be able to enhance our world-class value and service as part of the SiteOne family,” said the company’s CEO, Will King. "The combination is a great cultural fit, and our team looks forward to the tremendous opportunities this opens up for continued growth for both our associates and the organization.”

This is the ninth acquisition in 2023 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand its capabilities across lines of business and the number of markets in which it offers the full range of products and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:



SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

