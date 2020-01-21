Regal Holdings Purchases Durand Capital Partners

KENTWOOD, Mich., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Holdings, LLC is proud to announce the acquisition of Durand Capital Partners, managers of two flagship investment strategies: US All-Cap Core Equity and International All-Cap Core Equity, in addition to several "white labeled" strategies that make up over $139 million in Assets Under Management (AUM). Regal had previously held a 10% ownership stake since the inception of Durand Capital Partners in 2012.

The US All-Cap Core Equity Strategy focuses on purchasing individual equity securities of companies we believe to be undervalued based on fundamental and financial health metrics. Once these companies are identified, the management team looks to secure them at an attractive price. Lastly, the ability to hold cash as an investment position in the portfolio further allows for moving up and down the risk spectrum as appropriate.

"Durand Capital Partners built its AUM on the Regal RIA investment management platform, which was recently rebranded as the "LionShare" platform. As a subsidiary of Regal Holdings, it is a natural transition for Durand Capital Partners to become part of the larger entity. Under LionShare, it will allow the strategies to grow and participate in our scale and increased distribution. Durand Capital Partners will become a core element on the LionShare platform and will be positioned on top of our own models, such as Regalfolios," states John Kailunas II, CEO of Regal Holdings. "It is our intention to maintain Durand Capital Partners' vision of capital markets and continue to deepen our bench. Our independent advisors want choices for their clients, and these two strategies complement our current offerings while we build our distribution model."

For 20 years, Regal has been dedicated to providing a full range of independent services for financial advisors and clients alike. Headquartered in Kentwood, MI, Regal Holdings is comprised of Regal Investment Advisors, Regulus Advisors, Regal Financial Group, Regal Charitable, and its newest entity, LionShare.

