Regal Unlimited Road Trip Embarks on Coast to Coast Journey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal and Coca-Cola invite movie lovers across the country to their local Regal theatres throughout the month of October to experience the excitement of the Regal Unlimited Road Trip, win prizes, taste Coca-Cola products, and more.

The Regal Unlimited caravan will stop in 15 markets to host tailgate parties in select Regal theatre parking lots and on local college campuses. Games, prizes and special promotions will be available at every stop in every market and the events are open to anyone. Regal and Coca-Cola will begin the road trip in Los Angeles and end their journey on Halloween in New York City. Guests and fans are invited to follow along on social media using the hashtag #RegalUnlimitedRoadTrip. For a complete list of stops, click here.

"Regal is thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola to bring the Regal Unlimited Road Trip to life," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. "Regal Unlimited is a truly one-of-a-kind offer. We are looking forward to celebrating and sharing more about it with moviegoers across the nation."

Coca-Cola lovers are in for a sweet treat as Coca-Cola Ambassadors and Regal representatives will be at events handing out swag, playing games and sampling Coca-Cola products.

Regal Unlimited allows subscribers to see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location, starting at only $18 a month. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Download the Regal mobile app and sign up today for Regal Unlimited!

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,211 screens in 549 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of August 31, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: www.REGmovies.com

