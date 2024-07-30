Regarding announced rate of return on regulated asset base

AB KN Energies (hereinafter – the Company) informs that National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter – NERC) has published updated data for the Natural Gas sector for calculation of weighted average cost of capital, i. e. rate of return on investments of regulated activities (hereinafter – WACC). According to NERC data, the WACC calculated for the Company in 2025 will be 6.54 percent (5.06 percent in 2024). NERC, in determining the upper limit for liquefied natural gas regasification revenue for the Company for 2025, applied the forecasted regulated asset base (RAB) of EUR 176.3 million.

The increase in the rate of return on investments will ensure a stable cash flow of regulated activities, which will have a positive impact on the Company’s long-term financial result.





Tomas Tumenas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772