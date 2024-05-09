Regarding Gas Transmission System Operator's Revenue Cap of Regulated Activities for 2025

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.



On the 9th of May 2024, the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter referred to as "Council") adopted a decision on the revenue cap of Amber Grid's regulated activities, providing gas transportation via the gas transmission network services, effective from the 1st of January, 2025.



The revenue cap of regulated activities for the year 2025 is set at EUR 63.83 million per year. This is 4.75% less than the approved revenue cap for the year 2024, which is EUR 67.01 million.



The anticipated further price-related decisions:

•?The Board of Amber Grid will approve prices on using gas transmission network infrastructure, effective from the 1st of January, 2025, not exceeding the revenue cap.

•?After the decision of the Board of Amber Grid the prices will be subimtted to the Council for approval.





More information:

Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt