07.03.2023 08:44:00

Regarding proposal of the Board of INVL Baltic Farmland to allocate dividends for the year 2022

On 6 March 2023, the Board of the public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Farmland (hereinafter – "the Company") decided to propose to the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the Company to be held on 29 March 2023 to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share for the year 2022 (in that case the total amount allocated for dividends would be EUR 484 thousand).

The Board of the Company notes that the Dividend Payment Policy of the Company was approved during the Annual General Shareholders Meeting held on 10 April 2018, stating for at least EUR 0.10 per share.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Director Egle Surpliene
E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com


