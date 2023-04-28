28.04.2023 15:11:54

Regarding publication date of SC Novaturas audited annual financial statement as well as other information as foresight by Law on Securities

SC "Novaturas" hereby informs that audited annual financial statements and other relevant information as foresight by Article 4 of the Law on Securities of Republic of Lithuania will be made public by 15 May 2023 (inclusive) instead of planned term until 30 April 2023. The postponed publication date was caused by longer than planned financial statement preparation and audit processes as well as Company’s efforts to ensure the quality of the financial information. The Company places all efforts to provide a comprehensive financial report as soon as possible, in all cases no later than the date stated above.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays by plane to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours.

Vygantas Reifonas

CFO of AB Novaturas

+370 687 21603


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novaturas AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Novaturas AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novaturas AB Registered Shs 3,14 -0,32% Novaturas AB Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen