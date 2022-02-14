|
14.02.2022 15:03:18
Regarding resignation of the member of the Audit Committee
We hereby inform that Laura Garbenciute-Bakiene, a member of the Audit Committee of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company), on 11 February 2022 submitted a notice of resignation from the Audit Committee of the Company as of 25 February 2022 (this day is the last day of the mandate).
The Audit Committee of the Company currently consists of 3 independent members. After the resignation of Laura Garbenciute-Bakiene, the Supervisory Board of the Company will conduct the selection of a new member of the Audit Committee.
Head of Communication Orinta Barkauskaite
o.barkauskaite@kn.lt, +370 611 27985
