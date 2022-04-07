+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
07.04.2022 15:00:00

Regarding Social Responsibility report

AB Klaipedos nafta (further – KN), operator of the oil and liquefied Natural Gas terminals, prepared Social Responsibility Report of 2021. Report is prepared following the international Global Reporting Standards (GRI). 

For more information regarding KN social responsibility and sustainability, please contact Orinta Barkauskaite, KN Head of Communication, ph. +370 611 279 85.


ATTACHED: Social Responsibility Report of 2021.


Attachment


