Regarding the execution of the takeover bid to buy up shares of AB „Snaige“





AB "Snaige" informs that during takeover bid to buy up shares of AB "Snaige", 310,232 ordinary registered shares were offered for which the offeror UAB EDS INVEST has paid EUR 40,330.16 (without the brokerage fee). The settlement for the offered shares was completed on 5 June 2024.

After the execution of the takeover bid UAB EDS INVEST owns 36,497,793 shares of AB "Snaige" which amount to 92.11 percent of AB "Snaige" capital and votes.

During the executed takeover bid UAB EDS INVEST 3 had offered to buy up 3,434,834 ordinary registered shares of AB "Snaige" (legal entity code 249664610), EUR 0.17 par value each, ISIN code LT0000109274, amounting to 8.67 percent of AB "Snaige" issued shares and granting the same amount of votes.

