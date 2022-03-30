Regarding the resolutions of AB Klaipedos nafta Supervisory Council for General Meeting of Shareholders

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company or KN) informs that on 28 March 2022 the Company's Supervisory Council adopted the following decisions regarding the submission of the opinion and proposals to the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Company's Supervisory Council submits proposals to the Ordinary General Meeting of Company‘s Shareholders to be held on 22 April 2022:

To approve the annual report of AB Klaipedos Nafta for 2021, the set of audited annual financial statements for 2021, the draft of profit (loss) distribution for 2021 and to provide this feedback to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipedos Nafta, noting that the financial results are highly sensitive to the assumptions used in the accounting estimates and that their changes could have a material impact on those financial statements of the KN group and the Company.

Shareholders can familiarize themselves with documents related to the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, draft decisions of the agenda and other information related to the implementation of the rights of shareholders in the notice convening the Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders published by the Company https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b47f67f847d43a300933af71bc91a90bc&lang=en

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772

Orinta Barkauskaite, Head of Communication +370 611 27985