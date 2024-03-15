Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
Regarding the revoke of a Management Board Member and the election of a new Management Board Member

On March 15, 2024, the Supervisory Board of Akcine bendrove "Pieno žvaigždes", legal entity code 124665536 (hereinafter referred to as the Company), considering the request received from the Company's Management Board Member Vitalis Paškevicius to revoke him from the duties of the Company's Management Board Member, adopted the decision to revoke Vitalis Paškevicius from the duties of the Company's Management Board Member from the end of the aforementioned meeting of the Company's Supervisory Board, and instead of him, from the end of the aforementioned meeting of the Company's Supervisory Board until the end of the current term of the Company's Management Board, elected Vikas Sachar as the Member of the Company's Management Board.


Laimonas Vaškevicius

CFO

+370 52461419


