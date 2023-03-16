|
16.03.2023 15:00:00
Regarding the selection of a strategic partner of Amber Grid subsidiary gas exchange GET Baltic
AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.
European Energy Exchange AG (EEX) was approved as the winner of the international public tender aimed at choosing a strategic partner of the gas exchange GET Baltic. In 2023 March 16 the Board of Amber Grid made a decision to approve the sale of 66% shares of the daughter company gas exchange GET Baltic to the buyer EEX for EUR 6.5 million. The price reflects the financial performance of GET Baltic in the year 2022 with a revenue of EUR 1.61 million and an EBITDA of EUR 0.93 million.
This decision of the Board will have to be approved by Amber Grid's general meeting of shareholders, which will take place in April 7, 2023.
The strategic partner who offered the highest price for GET Baltic shares met all the requirements of the public tender. The rest of the shares – 34% can later be sold via an option to the same partner, after he fulfills the investor obligations included in the contract, related to ensuring benefits for the market of the Baltic states and Finland.
Attached:
1. Press release.
More information:
Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amber Grid ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Amber Grid ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amber Grid AB
|1,19
|0,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verlieren letztendlich -- Wall Street klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenschluss
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Auch der DAX bewegte sich schlussendlich auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag zulegen.