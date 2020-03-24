RegenaLife Launches the RegenaLife Marketplace for Customers and Affiliates

OLD TAPPAN, N.J., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RegenaLife, LLC, (http://www.regenalife.net/) an Old Tappan, NJ direct sales company distributes functional foods, supplements & organic anti-aging alternatives direct to consumers announces the addition of the "RegenaLife Marketplace."

In addition to RegenaLife's 35 branded products, the Marketplace now provides Affiliates & Customers other company in-demand product brands under the RegenaLife website & direct sales platform. This has become one big product brand ecosphere paying commissions to Affiliates and online shopping discounts to Customers. "No other direct sales company offers such an incredible offer, this is a Game Changer in the direct sales industry," said CEO - E. Cadiz.

The RegenaLife Direct Sales model provides Affiliates the ability to start their very own successful online product health and wellness business for less than $75/month. Interested Affiliates can join for FREE without having to pay registration fees, monthly or yearly fees and receive a free e-commerce website containing all the Marketplace products ready for marketing. Affiliates can be in business and start earning income within as soon as they join. RegenaLife's compensation plan provides Affiliates upwards of 57% per month on sales within their team plus many other ways to earn monthly bonuses. Interested Affiliates can get started simply by visiting our website and joining for Free.

Interested Vendors wanting to offer their products on the RegenaLife Marketplace can do so by completing the vendor form at: https://www.regenalife.net/vendor.html

