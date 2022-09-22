REGENATIVE LABS RELEASES NEW STUDY DEMONSTRATING EFFICACY OF AMNIOTIC MEMBRANE ALLOGRAFT APPLICATION IN ADVANCED VENOUS LEG UCLERS

Allograft application of Regenative Labs AmnioText™ demonstrated to accelerate wound closure time.

PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenative Labs, a leading HCT/P manufacturer, has authored a peer-reviewed case study outlining the benefits of dehydrated amniotic membrane allografts (DAMA) in the treatment of advanced venous leg ulcers caused by chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

CVI is a lifelong, moribund, and debilitating disease with tremendous personal and financial costs. At its core, CVI involves blood pooling in the lower extremities secondary to inadequate venous blood return. As venous circulation slows, metabolic demands of the cells in the lower extremities increase, leading to stasis dermatitis, infection, cellular death, and venous ulceration. Treatment expenses can range from $20 for Neosporin and bandages to $80,000 for lower limb amputation.

Regenative's study outlines a patient case demonstrating the efficacy of DAMA application in accelerating wound closure time. The patient received DAMA applications for six weeks. At the onset of the study, the wound—a chronic right lateral ankle ulcer resulting from CVI—was consistent with a Venous Clinical Severity Score (VCSS) of 2. Upon inspection at the final visit, the wound was closed, with a VCSS of 0.

"Not only does this demonstrate that the AmnioText™ application is successful, but it also accelerates wound closure time for our patients. We see this as the first step in further establishing standardized protocols for DAMA application in venous ulceration, creating treatment algorithms to predict wound closure endpoints, and encouraging innovation that may further accelerate healing time," shared Regenative Labs CEO, Tyler Barrett.

CVI is a common but overlooked health issue that can result in painful ulcerations leading to amputation or death. Regenative Labs aims not only to reduce healthcare costs by preventing expensive life-altering surgeries but to improve the standard patient care protocols and quality of life for those suffering from this disease.

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides effective, non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. Regenative Labs has a laser-focused, expert product research and development team which follows FDA guidelines of minimal manipulation for homologous use. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines.

