Regency DRT acquires Jacksonville Florida restoration company

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regency DRT, a nationally recognized leader in property restoration, has announced the recent acquisition of a Jacksonville, Florida based emergency response and restoration company. The offices are located at 2611 Old Middleburg Road N Building 3, Suite 3, Jacksonville, FL 32210 and will serve northeast Florida including Nassau, Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties. The announcement was made by company President and CEO Scott Stamper.

"We are proud to add yet another region of Florida to our company's footprint," Stamper said. "This acquisition is part of our company's strategic future growth plan to offer our services to both residential, industrial and commercial customers throughout the entire State of Florida. We are eager to offer northeast Florida customers the same excellent service that we are known for in Florida's Panhandle and throughout South and Central Florida. We're also very excited to present our new team members in Jacksonville with the fantastic opportunities and benefits our company offers."

Regency DRT acquired Panhandle based Disaster Response Team in 2018, after opening new offices in South and Central Florida in the same year. The company has grown from 2 offices and 5 employees in 2016 to 9 offices and over 80 employees in 2020. Regency DRT was awarded the prestigious Phoenix Award for Innovation in Restoration by the Restoration Industry Association (RIA) in 2019. The award was created by the RIA In order to recognize conspicuously high achievement in the area of disaster restoration. Regency DRT received the honor for their work on the First Baptist Church of Panama City after the church suffered incomprehensible damage following Category 5 Hurricane Michael on October 10, 2018.

For more information about Regency DRT, contact Scott Stamper at 1 (888) 354-2447 or visit their website at www.RegencyDRT.com.

About Regency DRT

Regency DRT is a nation-wide leader in emergency services and property restoration services with 9 offices in Florida and Michigan, including West Palm Beach, Clermont/Orlando, Sunrise/Miami, Port St Lucie, Panama City, Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola, Jacksonville and Detroit. Regency DRT was founded on the belief that a restoration company should provide superior quality of services to their customers while maintaining the industry's highest standards.

Regency DRT offers 24 Hour Emergency Response and has extensive experience in working with insurance companies and claims adjusters on property insurance claims, coordinating everything from initial response until the property is restored to pre-loss conditions. With extensive training and knowledge of restoration services, the company is able to quickly respond with the necessary amount of equipment, resources and staff for the unique needs of the job, whether it's a single residential loss, large loss or area-wide disaster.

