Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 881535 / ISIN: US75886F1075

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.03.2026 18:19:15

Regeneron-Licensed Obesity Drug Olatorepatide Shows Positive Results In Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said olatorepatide, an investigational obesity treatment it licensed from Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group, delivered positive Phase 3 trial results in Chinese patients with obesity or overweight.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study enrolled 604 adults across 33 clinical sites in mainland China and evaluated once-weekly doses of 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg of olatorepatide over 48 weeks.

Results showed participants receiving the therapy achieved up to 19% average weight loss from baseline at week 48, while up to 97% of treated patients lost at least 5% of body weight, meeting the trial's co-primary endpoints.

"We are encouraged by the olatorepatide Phase 3 results in this Chinese population, which demonstrate not only meaningful weight loss but also a tolerability profile that could make a real difference in patients' day-to-day experience on treatment," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Board co-Chair, President, and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron. "We are on track to advance into our registrational program later this year and are eager to see the results from our pivotal trials."

Olatorepatide, a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist, also demonstrated a favorable gastrointestinal tolerability profile. Reported rates of nausea were below 10%, while vomiting incidence was below 5%, with relatively low treatment discontinuation.

Under the companies' agreement, Hansoh retains development and commercialization rights in Greater China, while Regeneron holds exclusive development and commercial rights outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 670,40 2,51% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:29 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen