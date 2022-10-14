Regeneron Pharma: CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion For Libtayo - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the European Medicines Agency's CHMP has adopted a positive opinion for Libtayo as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer and disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. The Commission is expected to make a final decision in the coming months.

Libtayo is currently approved in the European Union and other countries for the treatment of certain patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma, advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

