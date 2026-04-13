Telix Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Telix Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40FCQ / ISIN: US87961M1053

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.04.2026 12:54:45

Regeneron Pharma Partners Telix Pharma To Jointly Develop Radiopharmaceutical Therapies

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (TLX, TLX.AX) announced Monday a collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize next generation radiopharmaceutical therapies.

The collaboration combines Regeneron's extensive biologics expertise, including bispecific antibody discovery, with Telix's radiopharmaceutical development platform, global manufacturing capabilities and supply chain infrastructure. It willinclude multiple solid tumor targets from Regeneron's portfolio of antibodies, generated from VelocImmune mice.

With a shared commitment to precision oncology, the two companies also plan to develop radio-diagnostics to support patient selection and treatment response assessment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Telix will receive an upfront cash payment of $40 million from Regeneron for access to its radiopharmaceutical manufacturing platform for four initial therapeutic programs, with Regeneron having the option to expand to include four additional programs with additional upfront payments.

Telix and Regeneron will share equally in the global commercialization costs and potential profits, with Telix retaining the option to co-promote certain potential products.

Should Telix opt-out of the co-funding model for a particular program, it is instead eligible to receive up to $535 million in development and commercial milestones, plus low double-digit royalites on future net sales, for that program.

Telix and Regeneron will also jointly develop diagnostic assets, with Telix leading commercialization and Regeneron receiving a set percentage of profits.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Unsp American Depositary Share Repr

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Unsp American Depositary Share Repr

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 635,80 -0,33% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Unsp American Depositary Share Repr 10,66 -0,37% Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Unsp American Depositary Share Repr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: Asiens Börsen im Plus - Nikkei zieht krädtig an
Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen