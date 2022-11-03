Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.316 billion, or $11.66 per share. This compares with $1.632 billion, or $14.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.270 billion or $11.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.0% to $2.936 billion from $3.453 billion last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.316 Bln. vs. $1.632 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $11.66 vs. $14.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $9.48 -Revenue (Q3): $2.936 Bln vs. $3.453 Bln last year.