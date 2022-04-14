14.04.2022 13:36:36

Regeneron Says FDA Extends Review Of BLA For REGEN-COV By 3 Months

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) said on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has extended its review of the Biologics License Application or BLA by three months for REGEN-COV, a combination of Casirivimab and Imdevimab.

REGEN-COV is an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy to treat Covid-19 in non-hospitalized patients and as prophylaxis in certain individuals.

The new move follows the firm's ongoing discussions with the Federal Agency on pre-exposure prophylactic use, for which Regeneron has submitted additional data from its completed prophylaxis trial that the FDA has accepted for review.

The drug maker also said, the FDA considers the submission of these additional data to be a major amendment to the BLA and has provided a new target action date of July 13.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 679,50 2,00% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen