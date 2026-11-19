(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved Livsayis (cemdisiran) for adults with anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive generalized myasthenia gravis the predominant form of the disease.

Generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) is a rare autoimmune disorder that causes muscle weakness and fatigue, affecting activities such as speaking, swallowing, breathing, and mobility. Symptoms can fluctuate significantly and may sometimes become life-threatening.

First siRNA Therapy for gMG

Livsayis is the first FDA-approved small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy for generalized myasthenia gravis and the only approved treatment in the disease administered subcutaneously four times per year.

The therapy works by reducing production of complement component C5, a protein involved in the immune-system attack that contributes to muscle weakness in AChR-positive gMG patients.

Phase 3 NIMBLE Results

The approval was based on data from the Phase 3 NIMBLE trial, the largest global interventional study conducted in gMG.

At 24 weeks, patients receiving Livsayis achieved a 4.5-point improvement on the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) scale compared with a 2.2-point improvement for placebo-adjusted benefit of 2.3 point.

The proportion of patients achieving at least a 3-point improvement on MG-ADL was 76.6% with Livsayis, compared with 1.5 points for placebo, corresponding to placebo-adjusted improvement of 2.8 points.

The company said clinically meaningful improvements were observed as early as two weeks after treatment initiation, with benefits maintained through the three-months dosing intervals and no evidence of waning efficacy through 24 weeks.

Safety Profile

Livsayis carries a boxed warning regarding the risk of serious meningococcal infections, consistent with other medicines that inhibit C5 activity.

The most common adverse events reported in clinical studies included injection-site reaction, viral infections and urinary tract infections.

The drug will be available through a restricted safety program known as the Livsayis REMS program.

What's Next

Livsayis represents Regeneron's first approved neurology medicine and the company's first approved siRNA therapy.

A regulatory application for Livsayis is currently under review in the European Union, with a decision expected in the second half of 2027. Additional regulatory submission are planned in other markets, including Japan.

Worldwide, myasthenia gravis affects an estimated 150 to 200 people per million, while approximately 85,000 people in the United States are believed to be living with the disease.

The approval marks an important milestone for Regeneron's neuroscience portfolio and provides a new treatment option for patients seeking long-lasting disease control with a reduced treatment burden.

REGN has traded between $591.52 and $991.73 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $945.53, down 1.28%.