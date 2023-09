Regional Banks Are on the Hot Seat Again, but I'm Still Excited to Buy Shares of These Two High-Yield Stocks

It's been several months since the volatility in the regional banking space caused by several high-profile bank failures started to calm down. But that doesn't mean the volatility in regional banking is over. Just recently, regulators revealed a plan to make some regional banks issue more debt to ensure they could cover losses in the event they fail.To be sure, this would certainly increase funding costs for the affected banks. But even if this comes to fruition (which isn't necessarily going to happen), there are some excellent bargains in the regional banking space for patient long-term investors. Here are two in particular I've added to my own portfolio and would be comfortable buying even more shares today.Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) is technically a regional bank, in the sense that it primarily operates in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. But its size isn't what you'd normally associate with the term -- in fact, with more than 2,000 branches and $565 billion in total assets, Truist is the sixth-largest bank of any kind in the U.S.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel