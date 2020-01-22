Regional Center of Orange County Appoints Tustin Labor Attorney to Board

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Regional Center of Orange County has appointed Tustin'sFrances M.K. Hernandez to serve a one-year term on the organization's unpaid volunteer board, beginning January 1, 2020. Hernandez (pictured), the parent of a son and daughter with developmental delays, is an associate in the Labor and Employment Practice Group at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, LLP. She earned her J.D. at Columbia Law School and attended UC Irvine, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, and played on the women's soccer team.

In addition, three current board members were renewed for a three-year terms, January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2023: Meena Chockalingam Bedekar (Irvine), project manager with Capital Group, and Mine Hagen (Dana Point), a retired engineer who previously worked for Raytheon – both parents of sons with developmental disabilities; and Fernando Peña (Costa Mesa), a person served by RCOC.

The Board also elected officers for the January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 term:

Chairperson John "Chip" Wright ( Newport Beach ), the parent of a son with special needs, is executive vice president with the commercial real estate firm CBRE in Newport Beach . He attended Arizona State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance;

), the parent of a son with special needs, is executive vice president with the commercial real estate firm CBRE in . He attended and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance; Vice-Chairperson Clifford "Cliff" Amsden ( Laguna Niguel ), the parent of a child with special needs, is a graduate of San Diego State University . He has more than two decades of experience in finance;

), the parent of a child with special needs, is a graduate of . He has more than two decades of experience in finance; Treasurer Mine Hagen ; and

; and Secretary Sylvia Delgado ( Costa Mesa ), a person served by RCOC.

About Regional Center of Orange County

Regional Center of Orange County is one of 21 private, nonprofit organizations contracted by the State of California to coordinate lifelong services and supports for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. The Regional Center is the first stop for those seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community. RCOC serves more than 22,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. Developmental disabilities include autism, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, and intellectual disabilities.

