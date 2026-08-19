Regional Health Properties Aktie

Regional Health Properties für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PBLS / ISIN: US75903M3097

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19.08.2026 18:22:31

Regional Health Properties Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Regional Health Properties Inc (RHEP), on Wednesday reported a narrower second-quarter net loss as revenue more than doubled, helped by higher patient care income and the addition of pharmacy services following its SunLink merger, compared to a year earlier.

For the three months ended June 30, net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $0.78 million or $0.20 per share from $1.45 million or $0.68 per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $0.75 million from $0.06 million in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue jumped to $24.44 million from $10.06 million a year ago.

"Our priorities for the remainder of 2026 remain focused on improving facility-level margins, continuing to integrate and optimize our Pharmacy and DME businesses, and advancing refinancing initiatives", Brent Morrison, Regional's President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman said.

On the OTC Markets, shares of Regional Health Properties are currently losing 0.99 percent, changing hands at $1.0000.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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