Regional Medical Group Celebrates Its 10-Year Networking Anniversary, Virtually

ATLANTA, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the quarantine as a way to celebrate their 10-year networking anniversary, Regional Medical Group (RMG), The Chiropractic Referral Index, and The Academy of Georgia Chiropractors, hosted its first ever Personal Injury Virtual Social, completely online.

The livestream event was hosted on Zoom, a video conferencing platform, and recorded live on May 21st at 7:30 pm EST at RMG's headquarters, 1670 Scott Blvd in Decatur, Georgia 30033.

The event was an opportunity for 100+ medical doctors, chiropractors, and attorneys in the personal injury space to virtually network and enjoy their drink of choice with RMG all from the comfort of their home. Attendees also had the chance to speak during the social by introducing who they are and what they do for sixty seconds at a time.

"Covid-19 has forced workers, entrepreneurs, and professionals around the world to shelter-in-place. It was our duty to find a way to keep our community connected while preventing the ongoing spread of the coronavirus," states Dr. Mark Schwaiger, Chairman and CEO of Regional Medical Group.

The event gave away prizes at random times during the livestream to participants on the Zoom conference call. Seven Smart TV's were given out during the duration of the event. In addition, to make the virtual social event more exciting for its participants, guests were encouraged to drink their favorite cocktail or drink of choice from home and even 'take a shot' with sponsoring hosts Dr. Mark Schwaiger and Dr. Steve Barnett.

Towards the end of the livestream, a ceremony took place to award Dr. Mark and Dr. Steve to celebrate their 10th anniversary since the first Maggiano's networking event. Dr. Mark gave a heartfelt speech about the award and expressed feelings of honor, admiration for his team, and pointed towards Regional Medical Group's bright future.

