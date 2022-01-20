20.01.2022 12:09:06

Regions Financial Corp. Q4 Income Declines, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $414 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $588 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $1.63 billion from $1.66 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $414 Mln. vs. $588 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.

