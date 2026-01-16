Regions Financial Aktie

Regions Financial für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B6XA / ISIN: US7591EP1005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.01.2026 12:52:06

Regions Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $514 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $508 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Regions Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $504 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.921 billion from $1.815 billion last year.

Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $514 Mln. vs. $508 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $1.921 Bln vs. $1.815 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Regions Financial Corp.

mehr Nachrichten